Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Landon David Chapman
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Landon David Chapman

March 23, 1944 - November 22, 2020

Landon David Chapman, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Landon Lee and Ruby Wilson Chapman. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Chapman; and sisters, Patricia Kantor and Joyce Jordan.

Landon worked at Mid-Mountain Foods for 22 years. He loved his wife and enjoyed watching football. Landon had a lot of hardship in life; however, over the last several years he had a radical change in which he was at peace with God and developed a strong testimony for the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Barbara Jean Powell Chapman; daughter, Tammy Moody and husband, Eric; son, Landon "Bo" Chapman and wife, Rebecca; daughters, Elizabeth Ball, Christina Casteel and Vanessa Chapman; stepson, Robert Allen Malone; grandchildren, Cameron Chapman, Marissa Chapman, Tyler Moody, Dakota Moody, Holly Davis and Zachary McEwen; brother, Ernie Chapman; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; friends and residents of Edgemont Towers; and cat, Toby.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Chapman and his family were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.