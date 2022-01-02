Menu
Larry Douglas Arnold
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Larry Douglas Arnold

March 11, 1956 - December 29, 2021

A great man has moved on to his heavenly home. Larry was one of the most loving, compassionate, giving, and funny people that ever walked this earth. He was an avid golfer, loved camping, and spending time with family and friends. Larry used his love of golf in the job at The Virginian Golf course where he was employed for the last four years.

He is loved and admired by many as he made friends everywhere he went. His passing will leave a huge hole in many people's lives.

Left to grieve the loss of such a great man are his wife, Tina; dad, Doug Arnold; mom, Imogene Arnold; sister, Donna Horton and husband, Jeff; sons, Logan Barker and wife, Bri, Wesley Anthony and wife, Ashley; six grandchildren; special cousin, Brian Wolff and wife, Jo; special great niece, Danielle Shull and husband, Jonathan; as well as many close friends.

The memorial service was held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Sonny Brotherton officiating.

A special thank you to the army of emergency workers, Charlie Jones, Dr. Matt Riggins, and the ER team at Bristol Regional Medical Center for working tirelessly trying to save Larry.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 2, 2022.
Jan
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Weaver Funeral Home
Wishing the family much solace and hope you find comfort in good memories.
Toqeer Kazmi
Work
January 3, 2022
