Larry James Atwood Sr.
March 6, 1946 - March 15, 2021
SUGAR GROVE, Va.
Larry James Atwood Sr., age 75, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va.
Larry Atwood had a huge heart, presence, voice and personality. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw to all children, and brother. Larry loved baseball – and coaching each of his children in football, baseball, and basketball. He loved the Lord and enjoyed praising and worshipping at Brookside Baptist Church where he was a member. Larry appreciated being part of his community and was a member of the Rye Valley Community Counsel as well as the Ruritan Club. Before retirement 8 years ago, he worked for the American Trucking Association and the Deale IGA as an assistant manager. Larry kept his priorities straight – God, family, community, and country. Everyone who knew and loved Larry will miss his people loving, Ephesians 4:32 way of life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lavada June Osborne; and father, J.B. Atwood.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara "Jeannie" Atwood; daughter, Amber Lanier; sons, Larry Atwood Jr. and wife, Missy, all of Sugar Grove, Va., Paul Atwood and wife, Gail of Deale, Md., Mark Atwood of Churchton, Md., and Matthew Atwood and wife, Bobbie, of Selinsgrove, Penn.; brother, Mike Osborne and wife, Angie, of Sugar Grove, Va.; 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Brookside Baptist Church, 5523 Sugar Grove Highway, Sugar Grove, Va., with Pastor David Medley and Pastor Robert Mayes officiating. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Troutdale Cemetery, Auburn Lane (Route 827), Troutdale, Va. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at Brookside Baptist Church. Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
. Care for Larry's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.