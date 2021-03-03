Larry Wayne Buck
Larry Wayne Buck, age 73, of Rural Retreat, Va., ( the Groseclose Community) passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021.
He was born in Smyth Co., Va., on February 15, 1948, the son of the late Fred Vance Buck and Ollie Golden Widener Buck. Larry was a lifelong airplane pilot and a lifelong member of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
He is survived by his siblings, Charlie Buck, Evelyn Buck, Eugene Buck, Franklin Buck, Randall Buck and twin brother, Jerry Buck, all of Rural Retreat; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ken Higgins and Pastor Scott Cleveland officiating. Interment followed at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Groseclose. Covid-19 regulations were in effect, masks and social distancing are required. The family requestes that those who prefer may make memorials to the American Cancer Society
.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Buck family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at: www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 3, 2021.