Larry A. Carter
April 7,1932 - April 15, 2022
Larry A. Carter, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Nora Pierce Carter of Greeneville, Tenn.; his brother, Sammy Carter of Greeneville; his sister, Cleatus Carter Depew of Kingsport; niece, Dianne Carter of Kingsport, and his wife, Alma Ruth Carter, who passed in 2019.
Survivors include two sons, three grandchildren, and one great grandson.
Mr. Carter received his BA in engineering from the University of Tennessee, and studied at Middle Tennessee State University, Missouri University, Mexico City College, and graduated from Fort Belvoir, Va. (Engineering).
Mr. Carter was a United States Veteran, having served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He also served proudly as the leader of Boy Scout Troop 121 in Bristol, Tenn., and as the President of the Bristol Tennessee High School Viking Band Boosters.
During his lifetime, Mr. Carter was employed by the Tennessee State Planning Commission in Nashville and Johnson City, Tenn., the Aeronautical Court of Information Center in St Louis, Mo., and as the Director of the Bristol TN Housing Authority and Urban Renewal Development.
He was a long-time member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks / Moose Lodge all of Bristol, Tenn. Both Mr. and Mrs. Carter loved history and traveled extensively throughout the world.
A private family service will be held at Glenwood Mausoleum.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 17, 2022.