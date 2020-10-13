Larry Dean Hawk
January 16, 1949 - October 12, 2020
Larry Dean Hawk, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., was called to his heavenly home by his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1949, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Ivan and Mary Hawk. He retired from Line Power Manufacturing, a division of Electro-Mech. Corp. with over 40 years of dedicated service. He loved to fish and hunt while he was able, but also enjoyed simple times with his wife, family and friends.
Larry knew no stranger, had a wonderful sense of humor, multi-talented, and was loved by many. He was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa and friend.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda Hawk; son, Michael Hawk; daughter, Nikki Duckett and husband, Glen; grandson, Seth Duckett, who brought him immense joy; and brothers, Phil and Lynn Hawk.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, masks are required.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.