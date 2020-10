Larry Elton MyersLarry Elton Myers, 71, of Floyd, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 30, 2020.He was a life long resident of Floyd County, with notable achievements including being a Founding Member of the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad and working at the Skyline Nursing Home for a number of years. In later life he was a home health aide who sat with a number of wonderful people in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Elton Myers, and his mother, Evelyn Gaye Page.Among the survivors are his wife, Deborah Myers; brother, Jerry Myers; and son, John Myers.His final wishes were to be cremated. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com . The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.