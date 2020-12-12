Larry Gene Hancock
April 14, 1960 - December 9, 2020
NEBO, Va.
Larry Gene Hancock, born on April 14, 1960, passed away on December 9, 2020.
Larry worked at the General Shale plant in Atkins, Va., for 30 years while living and working on his Pawpaw and Nanny's farm in Nebo, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Graham Hancock Sr.; his mother, Ramona Hancock; and one brother, Graham Hancock Jr.
He is survived by brothers, Dale and Kathy Hancock and Kirby and Jayne Hancock of Atkins, Va,, Harry Hancock of Bluefield, Va., Tracy and Tim Hancock of Arizona; and one sister, Susie and Johnny Shupe of Marion, Va. He is also survived by one uncle, two aunts, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Mike Roberts and wife, Diane, of Groseclose, Va.; and special niece, Christi and Scott Hess of Atkins, Va.
Larry's Ashes will be spread at his home place in Nebo, Va., on Sunday December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.