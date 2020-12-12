Menu
Larry Gene Hancock
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Larry Gene Hancock

April 14, 1960 - December 9, 2020

NEBO, Va.

Larry Gene Hancock, born on April 14, 1960, passed away on December 9, 2020.

Larry worked at the General Shale plant in Atkins, Va., for 30 years while living and working on his Pawpaw and Nanny's farm in Nebo, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Graham Hancock Sr.; his mother, Ramona Hancock; and one brother, Graham Hancock Jr.

He is survived by brothers, Dale and Kathy Hancock and Kirby and Jayne Hancock of Atkins, Va,, Harry Hancock of Bluefield, Va., Tracy and Tim Hancock of Arizona; and one sister, Susie and Johnny Shupe of Marion, Va. He is also survived by one uncle, two aunts, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins; special friend, Mike Roberts and wife, Diane, of Groseclose, Va.; and special niece, Christi and Scott Hess of Atkins, Va.

Larry's Ashes will be spread at his home place in Nebo, Va., on Sunday December 13, 2020, at 2 p.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hancock family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Service
2:00p.m.
his home place
Nebo, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. Grew up with Larry in Atkins and we were neighbors for several years. You brothers have my deepest sympathy.
Sandra Armstrong Hicks
Acquaintance
December 14, 2020
May God comfort you doing this loss. Always enjoyed being with my nephew' and niece's family. My prayers are with you all. Aunt Thelma
Thelma Janney
Family
December 12, 2020
Sorry to hear this around Christmas its sad news
Julio and Rena Willard
December 11, 2020
You will be missed uncle Larry
Rebecca Jennings
Family
December 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss praying for all family members
Keith an Sandie Croy
Friend
December 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of Larry’s passing . He always made everything interesting at General Shale .
Bill Wagner
Coworker
December 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So sorry for your loss
Allan Romans
December 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Don't forget what our grandfather Graham Carter& Grandmother Madge Cater taught us about Jesus Christ, our GOD. My prayers for you all...LOVE you all.. Cousin Lance
E Janney
Family
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results