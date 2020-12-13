Larry Blane Kestner
DURHAM, N.C.
Mr. Larry Blane Kestner, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1956, to the late Romie and Charlotte Kestner in Saltville, Va.
He will be lovingly remembered by all blessed to have known him. A devoted husband, father, brother, and family man who truly enjoyed a life of happiness and love. He made a career as a Master Diesel Mechanic and Maintenance Manager for numerous organizations specializing in diesel engines.
Mr. Kestner is survived by his wife, Deborah Gail Kestner; sons, Matt Kestner (Deborah) of High Point, N.C., and Dillon Kestner (Alexandria) of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Melvin Kestner (Pat) of Saltville, Va.; sister, Gracie Harner (Lanny) of Saltville, Va.; and granddaughter, Olivia Agnes Kestner of High Point, N.C.
. In addition, a celebration of life will be planned sometime in the future.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.