Larry Blane Kestner
FUNERAL HOME
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
Larry Blane Kestner

DURHAM, N.C.

Mr. Larry Blane Kestner, 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1956, to the late Romie and Charlotte Kestner in Saltville, Va.

He will be lovingly remembered by all blessed to have known him. A devoted husband, father, brother, and family man who truly enjoyed a life of happiness and love. He made a career as a Master Diesel Mechanic and Maintenance Manager for numerous organizations specializing in diesel engines.

Mr. Kestner is survived by his wife, Deborah Gail Kestner; sons, Matt Kestner (Deborah) of High Point, N.C., and Dillon Kestner (Alexandria) of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Melvin Kestner (Pat) of Saltville, Va.; sister, Gracie Harner (Lanny) of Saltville, Va.; and granddaughter, Olivia Agnes Kestner of High Point, N.C.

For further details please visit www.hudsonfuneralhome.com. In addition, a celebration of life will be planned sometime in the future.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hudson Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
