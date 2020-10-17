Larry Lynn McCroskey
BRISTOL, Va.
Larry Lynn McCroskey, age 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
He was born in Bristol, Va. and spent most of his working life in automotive sales. Most recently, he served customers at Courtesy Chevrolet in Kingsport. Larry loved the Lord and served Him as a member of Beaver View Baptist Church. He loved our Country and served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid NASCAR fan, with Bobby Allison being his favorite driver. Larry also loved motorcycling; especially while riding on his Harley with his wife Jo-Ann. He touched each of his family members in different ways. They remember him as being dependable, full of life, inviting, honest, loving of the Lord and his family, compassionate, caring, and with a giant smile and contagious laugh.
Larry was predeceased by his parents, Elgin and Helen Martin McCroskey; AND siblings, Martha Ann Groves, Carl McCroskey, Clayton McCroskey, Freeda Simcox, and Sandra McCroskey.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jo-Ann; sons, Leonard Yarber and wife, Tracy, of Meadowview, Les Yarber and wife, Anita, of Abingdon, and Scott Yarber and wife, Nicole, of Abingdon; sister, Dulcie Mumpower and husband, Allen, of Abingdon; brothers, Billy McCroskey and wife, Glenna, of Manchester, Tenn., Butch McCroskey and wife, Terri, of Bristol, Va., and Phil McCroskey and wife, Millie, of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Lynnzie Yarber, Ashlynn Light, Braxton Light, Alicia Morant, Adrian Kestner, and Dylan Keen; great-grandchild, Bayley Cleary; and his fur babies, Goldie and Dolly.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel with the Rev. Bobby Burrow officiating. Committal services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Military rites will be performed by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. Casket bearers will be Leonard Yarber, Les Yarber, Scott Yarber, Charles Atwell, Tracy Yarber, and Ron Keene. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery 15 minutes prior to the service.
COVID-19 regulations require that attendees practice social distancing and wear masks.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Larry Lynn McCroskey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 17, 2020.