Larry Allen McCann
February 16, 1953 - April 11, 2022
Larry Allen McCann age 69, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home in Damascus, Va.
Larry was a jack of all trade and could fix about anything. He was an accomplished artist, and always giving his artwork to his family and friends. Larry was a devoted father and grandfather that loved his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved being outdoors. Music was another skillful talent Larry had. He could play any instrument from guitar, banjo, to harmonica. Larry was also a veteran that served his country in the U.S. Army.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Stella Virginia McCann.
He is survived by his daughter, Wanda Jean McCann; grandchildren, Corey Sonner and Nathan McCann; brother, Thomas "Tom" McCann and Steven McCann; sisters, Nancy Gibson and husband, William, and Gracie Imogene Price; along with several nieces and nephews and friends that will deeply miss him.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Larry A. McCann is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 13, 2022.