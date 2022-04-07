Larry Dwayne Morrell
September 6, 1943 - April 5, 2022
Larry Dwayne Morrell, 78, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at his residence.
The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 12 p.m. until a celebration of Larry's life at 2 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. A committal service will follow at Shipley Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Morrell family during this difficult time.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 7, 2022.