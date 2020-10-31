Menu
Larry Nathaniel Dillard
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Larry Nathaniel Dillard

August 4, 1951 - October 25, 2020

Larry Nathaniel Dillard, age 69, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 4, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late K.N. "Cecil" and Sally Mitchell Dillard, and he was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He worked as a steel worker at Bristol Metals.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine South; brothers, Carson Mitchell, Fred Dillard, Artie Dillard, Gene Dillard, Jessie Dillard and Harmon Dillard. Surviving include his wife of 32 years, Gladys Dillard; daughter, Sandra Dillard; son, David Dillard and wife, Lisa; granddaughter, Emily Sells and husband, Justin; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mr. Dillard will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Donnie Shaffer officiating. The burial will follow in Crumley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Dillard, Ronnie Johnson, Justin Sells, Jimmy Brown, Rob Taylor and Nelson Sharrett. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 12:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
