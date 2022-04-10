Larry Keith Owens Jr.
ABINGDON, Va.
Larry Keith Owens Jr. passed away in Johnston Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022, after a courageous fight of multiple health issues. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edith June Owens and Dudley Marvin Owens; maternal grandparents, Mabel Whitlow Simcox and Charles Fred Simcox; two maternal aunts, Elizabeth Rankin and Shelby Hayden; an uncle, William Fleming, and a cousin, Stephen Morgan. He was also preceded in death by his fur babies Rockford, Angel, Chloe, Bauer, and Quigley.
Keith was an avid golfer, loved to trout fish, and camp. Keith grew up in Abingdon and was a graduate of Abingdon High School, Class of 1992, Virginia Highlands Community College, and Virginia Tech. He was proud to have served his country in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. It was a blessing to our family and an answered prayer that Keith recently accepted Christ into his heart.
Keith is survived by his parents, Patsy Simcox Owens and Larry Keith Owens Sr.; sisters, Terry Owens Hedrick (Kendall) and Susan Owens Hall (Tim); a nephew, Larry Dean Hedrick; nieces, Kelsey Daugherty and Katie Hall; his newest golden baby, Jaxson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. with Dean Hedrick, Katie Hall, Neil McCray, Jamie Walters, Chris Walters, Jeffrey Morgan, Dallas Sizemore, Jason Morgan, and Steven Peters serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers: Harry Cross, Richard Owens, Kelsey Daugherty, Dennis Owens, John Armbrister, Jason Lester, and Grady D. Hedrick. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society. The family wishes to thank the staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital for the love and care provided during this time
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register. The family of Larry Keith Owens, Jr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.