Lawrence Edward Lewis
June 13, 1925 - December 18, 2020
Lawrence Edward Lewis, 95, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Mr. Maurice Widener, minister officiating. The service will also be live streamed by visiting Garrett Funeral Home's Facebook page. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va.. Due to Covid-19, military rites will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nick Sigmon, Alex Sigmon, and Troy Mullins, and nephews, Rodney Lewis, Joe Holmes, and Terry Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Taylor Valley Christian Church. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 426, Damascus, VA 24236, Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 458, Damascus, VA 24236 or Taylor Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 1035, Damascus, VA 24236.
Mr. Lewis and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.