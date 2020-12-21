Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence Edward Lewis
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue
Damascus, VA
Lawrence Edward Lewis

June 13, 1925 - December 18, 2020

Lawrence Edward Lewis, 95, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Mr. Maurice Widener, minister officiating. The service will also be live streamed by visiting Garrett Funeral Home's Facebook page. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, Damascus, Va.. Due to Covid-19, military rites will be held at a later date. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nick Sigmon, Alex Sigmon, and Troy Mullins, and nephews, Rodney Lewis, Joe Holmes, and Terry Lewis. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Taylor Valley Christian Church. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 426, Damascus, VA 24236, Damascus Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 458, Damascus, VA 24236 or Taylor Valley Christian Church, P.O. Box 1035, Damascus, VA 24236.

Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com.

Mr. Lewis and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.

Garrett Funeral Home

Damascus, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:45p.m.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue PO Box 950, Damascus, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Garrett Funeral Home
203 North Shady Avenue PO Box 950, Damascus, VA
Dec
22
Committal
10:45a.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Damascus, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Garrett Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Garrett Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Love and prayers for the family
Anthony Beavers
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results