Lawrence W. "Larry" Scalf
Lawrence "Larry" W. Scalf

Lawrence "Larry" W. Scalf of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Scalf and sister, Jean Simerly.

Survivors are sister, Paulette Sells and brother, Donald Scalf.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Blountville First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Youth Group at Blountville First Baptist Church.

Arrangements were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Blountville First Baptist Church
TN

So sorry for your loss we have known Larry for a long time he was a great guy he will be missed
Allen and Tina Stevens
Friend
December 16, 2021
Sorry for the loss of larry I've known larry most of his life had some great times with him.he will be missed by many May he RIP goon but never forgotten
Jerry warren
December 15, 2021
