Lawrence "Larry" W. Scalf
Lawrence "Larry" W. Scalf of Bluff City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Scalf and sister, Jean Simerly.
Survivors are sister, Paulette Sells and brother, Donald Scalf.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Blountville First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Youth Group at Blountville First Baptist Church.
Arrangements were made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences can be shared and viewing by visiting www.Oakley-Cook.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.