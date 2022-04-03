Menu
Leah Irene Parks
FUNERAL HOME
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN
Leah Irene Parks

May 20, 2020 - April 1, 2022

Matthew 19:14 "But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven."

Leah Irene Parks, age 22 months of Kingsport, was cradled into the arms of Jesus on Friday, April 1, 2022. Leah was born on May 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. to Jimmy and Linda Parks.

Leah was so precious and loved. Leah always felt loved and secured, and she had the most easy going personality. She was a content little girl and everyone who knew her could feel the peace that radiated from her beautiful spirit.

Leah was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Delmar Ray Parks; and maternal grandfather, Alfredo Garcia. Those left to cherish her beautiful memory are her parents, Jimmy and Linda Parks; brothers, Jesse, Grant, Noah, Jeremiah, and Elliott; sisters, Annabelle, Chloe, Emma, and Abigail; grandmother, Irene Parks; grandparents, Walter and Sonia Buehrens; and a host of other loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Higher Ground Baptist Church with Brother David Dotson officiating. There will be a private graveside service on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Depew's Chapel Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Leah's family.

Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport has the honor of serving the Parks family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences for this precious child. God has her now and she will be in your hearts forever. God bless ta and nay God wrap his arms around you all
Teresa Pruitt
April 2, 2022
