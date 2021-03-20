Menu
Leary Dean Doss
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Leary Dean Doss

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Leary Dean Doss, 80, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home in Chilhowie surrounded by friends and family.

Dean served in the United States Army and retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections after 30 years. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 50 years, Dolores Ann Doss; sisters, Bernie Moore and Janie Young; and brothers, Oscar Doss and Tom Jr. Doss.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Michelle Gilbert and Josh Gilbert; grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Evan Hayden, Erin Hayden, and Elyn Gilbert; great-grandchild, Lucas; and special friends and neighbors, Johnny, Teresa, and Garrett Overbay.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Williams Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Mt View Cemetery in Chilhowie, with the Rev. Dennis Eller officiating.

The family wishes to thank the Smyth County Community Hospital, Home Nursing Company of Chilhowie, and a special thanks to the Mt. Home VA for their outstanding care for Dean over the last 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mt. View United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1722, Chilhowie, VA 24319, VFW Post 4667, 861 Goolsby St., Marion, VA 24354, or to Smyth Shelter Friends via Facebook.

Condolences can be made to the family online at

www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Doss family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Williams Funeral Home
VA
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt View Cemetery
Chilhowie , VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and thoughts are with during this time of sadness. We will miss him setting on the carport.
Max and Teresa McClure
Neighbor
March 23, 2021
Mary and I are saddened to hear of Deans passing. Such a good friend and neighbor. Blessings and prayers to the family and friends.
Dick Ryan
Friend
March 20, 2021
