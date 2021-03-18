Dr. Lee Jack Kaufman
Dr. Lee Jack Kaufman, 85, of Bluefield, W.Va., passed peacefully, on March 12, 2021, surrounded by his family following a brief illness.
Born in Sutton, W.Va., he was the son of the late James Boyd Kaufman and Bessie Hashman Kaufman. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1953. He received a degree in Music Education from Glenville State College and served as band director at Sutton High School and then Floyd County High School in Floyd, Va. He furthered his education at the University of Virginia earning his Master of Education degree and a Doctorate in Education.
Dr. Kaufman moved his family to Bluefield, W.Va., in 1970, and began his career at Bluefield State College, where he served as a Professor of Education for 34 years. Throughout his career he influenced hundreds of teachers, many of whom served in our local school systems. He was recognized for his many accomplishments in the field of education including the U.S. Jaycees War Memorial Fund Scholarship, the Harrison Ferrell Excellence in Teaching Award, and the Phi Delta Kappa Outstanding Educator Award. He was also a proud West Virginia 4-H All-Star.
Dr. Kaufman was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and enjoyed singing in the church choir. He played in the East River Mountain Town Band for 21 years. He traveled throughout the East coast attending Shape-note sings.
Jack and Mary Alice enjoyed traveling the world. They visited 18 countries and all 50 states. They loved traveling with their children and grandchildren, and they took all their grandchildren to Europe.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice McHenry Kaufman; two daughters, Pamela Browning and husband, Todd, and Betsey Shaw and husband, Mike, all of Bluefield, W.Va. He had five grandchildren in whom he delighted, Emily Smith (Matt), Michael Browning, Andrew Shaw (Beth), Allison Shaw and Ashton Shaw. He was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Grey Smith, Hadley Smith, Madeline Browning, Carter Browning and Wesley Shaw. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Kaufman (Ann) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Argyle Kaufman of Bridgeport, W.Va.; and eight nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 401 College Ave, Bluefield, W.Va., on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. The funeral will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Choir. Mercer Funeral Home is serving the Kaufman family.
Those wishing to share memories or condolence messages with the family may do so by visiting www.MercerFuneralHome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.