Leo Tignor Tweed
BRISTOL, Va.
Leo Tignor Tweed, age 81, passed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Oakmont, at Gordon Park. Mrs. Tweed was a longtime member of Chestnut Grove Community Church and worked in the health and food industry for several years. She was a loving mother and enjoyed crafts, cooking, quilting, painting, gardening, and flowers.
Mrs. Tweed was preceded in death by her parents, Mandy Reynolds Tignor and Ollie Burns Tignor; husband, James Farley Tweed Sr.; and eleven siblings.
She is survived by four children, Fred Tweed and wife, Kimberly, of Bristol, Va., Brenda Tweed of Bristol, Tenn., Judy Hill and husband, Reece, of Bristol, Va., and James Tweed Jr. and special friend, Elisabeth Wise, of Abingdon, Va.; siblings, Willa Mae Black, Jane Arnold and husband, Guy, Nannie B. Wise and husband, Virgil, L.V. Tignor, and Betty Smith and husband, Larry; six grandchildren, Amanda Davis, Jake Hall, ReAnna Skeens, Tiffany VanBuren, Jeremiah Balthazr, and Ebony Clark; 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Hall, Reece Hill, Jerry Hill, Clyde Wise, Arlie Tweed Jr., and Bud Wright.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for the love and care provided to Mrs. Tweed. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Leo Tignor Tweed is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 9, 2022.