Leon Harless
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Leon Harless

February 24, 1942 - December 16, 2020

Leon Harless, age 78, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord surrounded by his wife and three girls on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on February 24, 1942, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Lacy B. and Rader Bell Broyhill Harless. Leon retired from Bristol Steel after 20 years of service and also worked for Triad Packaging. He was a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Conley Harless.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, love of his life and best friend, Gayle Stratton Harless; daughters, Wendy Hamilton and husband, Jim, Aleta Harless and fiancé, Brian McRae, and Misty Dunbar and husband, Charlie; seven grandchildren, Channing Welch, Samantha Belcher, Cameron Belcher, Tori Rosenbalm, Payton Pierce, Derek Blankenship, and Luciana Dunbar; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Brady Harless and Hershal Harless; and sisters, Gaylynn Campbell and Darlene Price.

The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Harless and Bryan Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Barker Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Hamilton, Charlie Dunbar, Brian McRae, Derek Blankenship, Kevin Harless and Shawn Boord. The funeral may be viewed by livestreaming at www.Oneroomstreaming.com Event Id: WeaverFH, Password: LZXRJO

For those unable to attend the service the family asks to send written memories of Leon and mail to his wife, Gayle. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
18
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
