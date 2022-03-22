Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Leona Elizabeth Holmes
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 24 2022
7:00p.m.
Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service
Leona Elizabeth (Eastridge) Holmes

March 10, 1938 - March 20, 2022

Leona Elizabeth (Eastridge) Holmes, known by those who loved her as Elizabeth, age 84, was welcomed into her Savior's embrace on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Bristol, Va.

Elizabeth was a 1956 graduate of Meadowview High School in Meadowview, Va. She married her sweetheart, Don, on August 25, 1956, and they had 65 wonderful years together. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who always knew how to make someone smile, and her home cooking would keep them smiling for days. For many years, people from around the region experienced her friendly service as she worked at Piggly Wiggly, Food Country, and the Hobby House. She loved her church, the Abingdon First Assembly of God, and was at every service and gathering she could be. Late in life, she and Don moved to the Brookdale Assisted Living community where they were blessed with many new friends and experiences.

Elizabeth Holmes was preceded in death by her parents, Fowler P. Eastridge and Mary Ruth Eastridge; brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Elizabeth Eastridge; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Herschel DeBord; sister, Eula Coe; brother, Gene Eastridge; brother-in-law, J.W. Holmes; and sisters-in-law, Doris Eastridge and Charlotte Eastridge.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Donald Holmes; son, Preston Holmes and wife, Ginger, of Damascus; grandson, Jacob Holmes and wife, Hannah, of Bristol; sisters, Doris Holmes of Martinsville, Va., Betty Coe and husband, Roger, of Bluefield, Va., and Diane Collins and husband, Bobby, of Saltville, Va.; brothers, Jack Eastridge of Saltville, Va., Clyde Eastridge and wife, Gilda, of Saltville, Va., Doug Eastridge of Chilhowie, Va., and Donnie Eastridge and wife, Charlene, of Saltville Va.; sister-in law, Kate Eastridge of Abingdon, Va.; brother-in-law, Charlie Coe, of Saltville, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, the Rev. Roger and Wanda Williams and the rest of their church family.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, with the Rev. Roger Williams officiating. A committal service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Caris Healthcare for treating Elizabeth as one of their own.

For those who would like to make a donation in her memory, please send donations to the Abingdon First Assembly of God, 250 Phillips St. NW, Abingdon, VA 24210.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Leona Elizabeth (Eastridge) Holmes is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service
19415 Lee Highway, VA
Mar
24
Service
7:00p.m.
Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service
19415 Lee Highway, VA
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Preston. So sorry for your loss. Brenda
Brenda Sprinkle
Other
March 23, 2022
