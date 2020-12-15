Menu
Leona M. Lloyd Leonard Hutton
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Leona M. Lloyd Leonard Hutton

April 2, 1933 - December 13, 2020

Leona M. Lloyd Leonard Hutton, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at The Rehab Center at Bristol.

She was born on April 2, 1933, in Alvarado, Tenn., a daughter of the late Taylor and Eliza Mullins Lloyd. Leona retired from Bristol Garment where she worked as a seamstress. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sons, Phillip Lynn Leonard and Danny W. Leonard

Due to COVID-19 a private entombment will be held in the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family will hold a memorial service on April 2, 2021.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
So sorry for your loss. She was our neighbor when i was a little .Sweet Lady.
Pam Davenport
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss she was a wonderful lady & she shall be missed
Sara McCracken
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I was just thinking about her the other day. She use to fix my hair when i was a young girl. Such a beautiful lady. My prayers are with you and the family.
Sherry Brewer
December 15, 2020
Danny & family, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved Mother. There is no doubt that her passing will be a great loss to all who knew her. We know words offer small comfort, please accept our deepest sympathy. You are in our prayers. Love you all.
Sharon & Jerry
December 15, 2020
