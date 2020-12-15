Leona M. Lloyd Leonard Hutton
April 2, 1933 - December 13, 2020
Leona M. Lloyd Leonard Hutton, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at The Rehab Center at Bristol.
She was born on April 2, 1933, in Alvarado, Tenn., a daughter of the late Taylor and Eliza Mullins Lloyd. Leona retired from Bristol Garment where she worked as a seamstress. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Phillip Lynn Leonard and Danny W. Leonard
Due to COVID-19 a private entombment will be held in the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family will hold a memorial service on April 2, 2021.
