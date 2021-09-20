Menu
Leona Russell
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Leona Russell

March 17, 1929 - September 18, 2021

Leona B. Russell, age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

Leona was born in Marion to the late Charles and Florence Parks Baldwin and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Russell; her son, Timothy Russell; brothers, Eugene Baldwin, James Baldwin, and Dr. Leroy Baldwin; sisters: Magdalene Baldwin, Grace Arnold, and Ruth Brooks; and grandson, Brandon Russell. Leona loved her family, loved spending time with them, and they were her entire focus.

Survivors include, her son, Monte J. Russell and wife, Pam of Marion, Va.; brother, K.C. Baldwin and wife, Donna, Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas Russell, Sandy Russell, Brent Conklin, T.A. Ray, and Misty Asbury; great grandchildren, Eliza, Zachary, Tristin, Abby, and Todd; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare staff at Vally Health Care for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Russell family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Home
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Have known Leona for most of my life. My mother Della talked to her almost every day. Mom was getting ready to cook her some cabbage and cornbread, when she found out she passed. You are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you.
Della Duncan and Sheila
Sheila D Hagy
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Shirley Browning
Acquaintance
September 21, 2021
I am sorry to hear that Leona passed away. I shared an office with her at Mount Rogers CSB a few years ago. She was a good and kind lady. She was a friend and I enjoyed working with her. May God give you comfort and peace. She is with Him and Jesus. Fly high Leona. Sue Call
Sue Call
Coworker
September 20, 2021
Leona was family to us, she cut Watercress for us and brought us not only that but much joy. Working with her was such fun and she cared so much for our family. May God bless you in this time of grief. Much love and sympathy Lili and Avery Cornett
Avery Cornett
September 20, 2021
Leona was an inspiration and role model for all who knew her. I had the honor of being her nephew and will always hold a place for her in my heart. She will be missed tremendously.
Dennis Baldwin
Family
September 20, 2021
Monte, I’m so sorry for the loss of your mother. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time. With my deepest sympathy, Rebessa & Duane Greer
Rebessa Greer
Friend
September 20, 2021
Memories of working with Leona at Mount Rogers CS. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Patsy Littreal
Coworker
September 19, 2021
so very sorry ,praying for the family
bonnie wymer kell
September 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I worked with Leona many years ago, with Mt Rogers CSB. Leona was such a kind and caring person. Prayers for all the family.
Kathy Roberts
Coworker
September 18, 2021
Leona a great lady with a kindness to many. Wisdom and intelligent for all.
Allan Winebarger
September 18, 2021
Great Lady with a kind tribute to Life.
Allan Winebarger
Friend
September 18, 2021
