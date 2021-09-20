Leona Russell
March 17, 1929 - September 18, 2021
Leona B. Russell, age 92, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Leona was born in Marion to the late Charles and Florence Parks Baldwin and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Russell; her son, Timothy Russell; brothers, Eugene Baldwin, James Baldwin, and Dr. Leroy Baldwin; sisters: Magdalene Baldwin, Grace Arnold, and Ruth Brooks; and grandson, Brandon Russell. Leona loved her family, loved spending time with them, and they were her entire focus.
Survivors include, her son, Monte J. Russell and wife, Pam of Marion, Va.; brother, K.C. Baldwin and wife, Donna, Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas Russell, Sandy Russell, Brent Conklin, T.A. Ray, and Misty Asbury; great grandchildren, Eliza, Zachary, Tristin, Abby, and Todd; several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to express their gratitude to the healthcare staff at Vally Health Care for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Russell family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 20, 2021.