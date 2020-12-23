Leonard Wayne "Jody" Mullins
August 11, 1948 - December 21, 2020
Mr. Leonard Wayne "Jody" Mullins, age 72, of Swords Creek, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on August 11, 1948, in Elkhorn City, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Leonard Dock and Sophia Burchett Mullins. A native of Dickenson County, Virginia, he was a 1966 graduate of Haysi High School and Bluefield Business College. He moved to Galion, Ohio, where he met and married, Linda Verna Church in 1968.
He moved back to Virginia in 1975, where he worked in the coal mining industry for many years before starting Swords Creek Welding, Inc. in 1983. He had a strong work ethic, never expecting anything from others that he wouldn't do himself. He was member of Ivy Springs Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #318 of Richlands, Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Verna Church Mullins in 1992; one brother, Donald Mullins; and two sisters, Shirley Mullins and Starlette Davis.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-seven years, Carrie Lee Lowe Mullins of the home; two daughters, Shirley Gordon and husband, Jeff, of Marion, and Jodi Lynn Eaton and husband, David, of Honaker; two stepdaughters, Trina Dye and husband, Chris "Hank", of Cedar Bluff and Christy Goodman and husband, Darrell, of Swords Creek; two brothers, Rodney Mullins and Daniel Mullins; two sisters, Judy Osborne and Cassie O'Quinn; nine grandchildren, Sara Dye, Jonathan Eaton, Jacob Mitchell, Joshua Eaton, Lucas Goodman, Nicholas Goodman, Emma Ray, Jayden Eaton, and Anna Mae Whited also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia with the Rev. Phillip Cook officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the J.S. Willis Cemetery in Haysi, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Due to COVID restrictions, mandated by the governor, a mask is required for those in attendance and everyone is asked to maintain social distance. For those unable or uncomfortable attending, the service will be livestreamed on our Facebook page as well as our webpage.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 23, 2020.