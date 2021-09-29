Leslie Jean "Jeannie" Canipe
Leslie Jean "Jeannie" Canipe, left to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021, at the age of 53. She was a loving and caring wife, a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Leslie was born to Darlene and William "Bill" Puckett on April 7, 1968, and had several siblings, Connie, Angie, Katie, and Tony. Leslie married the love of her life, Robert Canipe, in 1988. Together they have two children; Aliese and Sarah, as well as a special nephew, Christian Roark, who is like a son to them.
Leslie pursued a successful career in the medical field. She had the extraordinary ability to use her knowledge and wit to overcome boundaries and make a successful life. She helped create the framework for two separate Home Health Agencies in Southwest Virginia, spent time as an office administrator and a certified medical coder. Leslie loved to travel; she was able to travel to Europe with her beloved mother, to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas, and the Outerbanks. She loved music, football and the beach, but above all else, she loved her family.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her husband, Robert Canipe; daughters, Aliese Bonn and husband, Todd, and Sarah Reagan and husband, Chase; her nephew, Christian Roark; five grandchildren, Jada, Alexis, Kolten, Kavik, and Gavin; her father, Bill Puckett; stepfather, Joe Smith; siblings, Connie Lee, Angie Dixon, Katie Dixon, and Tony Dixon; and several nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, and close friends.
Leslie was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Smith; grandmother, Vertie Mae Basford; stepmother, Donna Puckett; mother-in-law, Shirley Canipe; and stepdaughter, Morgan Canipe.
A funeral service for Leslie will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday October 1, 2021, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The committal service and interment will be held following the service in the Hendricks Cemetery, Mendota, Va. Although not required, at the family's request, please wear a mask if attending the service.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Canipe family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Canipe and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2021.