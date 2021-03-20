Menu
Levi "Preston" Ford
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Levi "Preston" Ford

May 21, 1935 - March 18, 2021

Levi "Preston" Ford, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on May 21, 1935, to the late Alvin Bruce Ford and Lillian Frye Ford.

Preston was a graduate of Tennessee High School. He worked as an assembly worker at several companies before working for Mitchell Powers Hardware for 8 years. His last job was crossing guard for Bristol Tenn. Police Department at Haynesfield Elementary School. He loved his church, reading his Bible and talking about the Lord. He could pray prayers that you knew reached Heaven. He sang tenor in the choir at Fellowship Chapel Choir. He loved his church and his pastor, Scott Price.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Ford Bowers; sons, Jonathan Ford and wife, Vicki, and Jason Ford and wife, Rachel; six granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Fellowship Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the men of the Emmaus Sunday School Class and his friends, J.R. Pearcy, Cory Doss, Jerry Doss, Preston Bowers, and Brandon Baker.

In honor of his love for the Bible and in lieu of flowers, we request Bibles be placed by sendtheword.org, or mail, The Gideons, 609 East Elk Ave., Elizabthton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fellowship Chapel
TN
Mar
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Fellowship Chapel
TN
Mar
22
Committal
11:00a.m.
Shelby Hills Cemetery.
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathies and condolences to your family. He was a great man.
Barbara (Leonard) Chafin
March 20, 2021
