Levi "Preston" Ford
May 21, 1935 - March 18, 2021
Levi "Preston" Ford, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with his Savior on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on May 21, 1935, to the late Alvin Bruce Ford and Lillian Frye Ford.
Preston was a graduate of Tennessee High School. He worked as an assembly worker at several companies before working for Mitchell Powers Hardware for 8 years. His last job was crossing guard for Bristol Tenn. Police Department at Haynesfield Elementary School. He loved his church, reading his Bible and talking about the Lord. He could pray prayers that you knew reached Heaven. He sang tenor in the choir at Fellowship Chapel Choir. He loved his church and his pastor, Scott Price.
He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Ford Bowers; sons, Jonathan Ford and wife, Vicki, and Jason Ford and wife, Rachel; six granddaughters, six great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Fellowship Chapel with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the men of the Emmaus Sunday School Class and his friends, J.R. Pearcy, Cory Doss, Jerry Doss, Preston Bowers, and Brandon Baker.
In honor of his love for the Bible and in lieu of flowers, we request Bibles be placed by sendtheword.org
, or mail, The Gideons, 609 East Elk Ave., Elizabthton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.