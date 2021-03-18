Menu
Levoda Elizabeth Goff Blevins
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
Levoda Elizabeth Goff Blevins

MARION, Va.

Levoda Elizabeth Goff Blevins, 75, went to be with the Lord and rejoin her beloved husband of 54 years, Douglas Marshall Blevins, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Mrs. Blevins was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ida V. O'Quinn Goff and William Dixon Goff; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ora Marshall and Bessie Blevins; brothers, William "Buck", Charlie "Roger", Virgil, and Jerry Goff; and her sisters, Nannie Leona Duff, Revonda "Vonda" Foster, and Gaye Goff.

Like many grandmothers she was able to keep each grandchild and provided daycare when they were young and enjoyed every moment of their time together whether it was wading the creeks looking for creatures or climbing hills in the woods.

Survivors include her devoted sons, Steven Douglas Blevins and Eric Marshall Blevins; cherished grandsons, Parker, Matthew, and Tucker Blevins and their mother, Patty Cress; sisters, Darlene Bernice Overbay and husband, Monroe and Faye Hubbard and husband, Neil; brother-in-law, Virgil Foster; sisters-in-law, Gae Blevins, Lynn Goff, and Martha Goff.

Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastors Mark Blevins and Rick Blevins officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Monica Hayden as her in home care provider.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com.

Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Middle Fork Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
Aunt Lavoda embodied kindness. A gentle soul with a tender heart. Now she is reunited with our family that have gone before and with her Doug. Eric and Steven take comfort that she lives on through you and your kids and all of us that held her in our hearts.
Shelia Goff Nelson
Family
March 19, 2021
Levoda made it possible for me to work while the boys were small. She was such a gentle spirit who loved all of her boys unconditionally. The world was a better place because of her. I am proud to call her my mother in law.
Patty Cress
Family
March 19, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family. Levodopa was such a sweet and kind person. She will be missed!
Jim and Nancy Riley
Friend
March 18, 2021
