Levoda Elizabeth Goff Blevins
MARION, Va.
Levoda Elizabeth Goff Blevins, 75, went to be with the Lord and rejoin her beloved husband of 54 years, Douglas Marshall Blevins, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
Mrs. Blevins was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ida V. O'Quinn Goff and William Dixon Goff; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ora Marshall and Bessie Blevins; brothers, William "Buck", Charlie "Roger", Virgil, and Jerry Goff; and her sisters, Nannie Leona Duff, Revonda "Vonda" Foster, and Gaye Goff.
Like many grandmothers she was able to keep each grandchild and provided daycare when they were young and enjoyed every moment of their time together whether it was wading the creeks looking for creatures or climbing hills in the woods.
Survivors include her devoted sons, Steven Douglas Blevins and Eric Marshall Blevins; cherished grandsons, Parker, Matthew, and Tucker Blevins and their mother, Patty Cress; sisters, Darlene Bernice Overbay and husband, Monroe and Faye Hubbard and husband, Neil; brother-in-law, Virgil Foster; sisters-in-law, Gae Blevins, Lynn Goff, and Martha Goff.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, in the Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastors Mark Blevins and Rick Blevins officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Monica Hayden as her in home care provider.
