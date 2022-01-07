Levonda (Lee) Duncan McDaniel
December 31, 1929 - January 5, 2022
Levonda (Lee) McDaniel, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away at Commonwealth Senior Living in Abingdon on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was 92.
She was born and raised in the Duncansville Community of Washington County, Va. She graduated from Greendale High School and went on to graduate with a diploma in nursing from the University of Virginia Hospital School of Nursing. She then enlisted in the United States Navy Nurse Corps and served as a Lieutenant JG. She later returned to the east coast and graduated with a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina. She served as a regional nurse manager for Southwest Virginia before she retired in 1991 after more than 27 years of service in public health for the State of Virginia.
Lee used her home as a place to welcome everyone. She hosted many events: special family occasions, Bible study meetings, and meetings for her neighborhood community watch group are just a few examples.
Lee loved the outdoors and gardening. Land and preserving the earth were extremely important to her. She was an instrumental member of the Brumley Gap Concerned Citizens Group. This group succeeded in saving Poor Valley from being flooded for use as a pump storage facility.
She led by example when it came to serving others. You could always find her trying to help others in need, and she encouraged especially her grandsons to do the same.
Lee was preceded in death by her father, George W. Duncan; her mother, Madge Warren Duncan Lilly; her stepfather, I.J. Lilly; two sisters, Vivian Lee and Ruby Holmes; brother, Raymond Duncan; two stepbrothers, Dayton Lilly and Seaton Lilly and wife, Pearl; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Lee and Fletcher Holmes.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey McDaniel and his wife, Chris, of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Jonathan McDaniel and wife, Kristen, and Matthew McDaniel and wife, Kelly; great-grandchildren, Braden, Addaly, Reed and Indy, all of Abingdon, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her devoted niece, Doris (and George) Hearl and Kathy Gentry at CSL as well as Caris Hospice and all the caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living.
In lieu of flowers, it was Lee's wish that donations be made to the church or charity of your choice
.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
