Lewis Cabel Trail Jr. "L.C.", 86, of Salem, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 7, 2021, after a brief illness.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 63 years, Shelby (Slusher) Trail; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Greg Moser; and beloved grandchildren, Dustyn and Danielle Moser.



L.C. grew up in the Franklin Pike area of Floyd, Va., the son of the late Cabel and Annie (Thomas) Trail Sr. L.C. is also survived by his remaining siblings, Lenna Shelor of Floyd, Va., Marlene Jones of Clemmons, N.C., Peggy Casey of Roanoke, Va., and L. Ray Trail of Manassas, Va., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Green Ridge Baptist Church located at 5521 Green Ridge Road, NW in Roanoke, Va. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and the memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 18, 2021.