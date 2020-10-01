Lila Johnson
October 15, 1924 - September 28, 2020
MARION, Va.
Lila Johnson age 95, passed away on Monday September 28, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Cordie Mae (Hash) Wharton; her husband, William "Bill" Johnson; brothers, Grover and Odell Wharton; and sisters, Delores Slagle, and Opal and Shelby Ann Wharton.
Lila is the last survivor of all her siblings. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother. She was employed at the local hosiery mill and Buster Brown for a number of years. Volunteering with the ladies auxiliary of the VFW was a favorite activity. Last but not least she had a weakness for Coca-Cola and Hershey's candy bars and kisses.
She is survived by her sister-in–law, Lula Grey Wharton (Chilhowie); nephews, Curtis Wharton (Richmond), and Mark Wharton (Florida); nieces, Lisa Johnson (Chilhowie), Vickie Pollock (Florida), Belinda Wiedebusch (Texas), Beverly Hetzel (Mississippi), Monica Thomison (Texas), and Theresa Higgins(Texas); friends and caregivers, Joan Owens(Atkins), Eileen Robinson(Marion), Jim Patterson(Marion), and many others.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside services will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Johnson family.
Bradley's Funeral Home