Lillian Beatrice Stophel McCrary
September 25, 1926 - September 26, 2021
Lillian Beatrice Stophel McCrary went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Born on September 25, 1926, in Bristol, Tennessee, Lillian married Ivan Paul McCrary on July 4, 1945.
While Ivan preceded Lillian in death, their love for each other never waned. Lillian and Ivan raised their only daughter, Daryl Jean McCrary Conlee with a strong sense of family and love for the Lord. Lillian was blessed with many talents and worked in retail and hospitality but was most fulfilled in her work as a piano teacher and mother.
Lillian is survived by her daughter, Daryl Jean; her son-in-law, Gary Douglas Conlee; her grandchildren Christopher Paul (Carissa Ann) and Dianne Marie; her great-grandchildren, Mykayla Grace, Aiden Christopher, and Emily Ann; and extended family. Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ivan Paul; her mother, Sally Dickerson Stophel; and her brothers, James Charles (Alpha Brown) and Jeff Elcania.
The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Shelby Hills Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the funeral service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 29S3MM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Vanderbilt Eye Institute.
.
