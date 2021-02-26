Lillian Juanita Hess Presley



Lillian Juanita Hess Presley, age 81, of the Hurricane Creek section of Vansant, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home.



Born on July 20, 1939, in Big Rock, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Roy Lee Hess and Edna Mae Barton Hess. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a homemaker who enjoyed tending her gardens, canning, farming, crafting, and cooking. She was formerly employed as a seamstress at Honaker Mills. She could expertly raise her own food, preserve, and prepare meals from home grown foods. She was known as "Maw" "Auntie" and "Sis" by her family and friends. She came from a generation of hard workers that believed you didn't quit until the job was done.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Presley; two sisters, Shirley Presley and Ion Hess; brothers, Bernis Hess, Roger Hess, Larry Hess, Kenny Hess, and Benny Hess; half-brothers, Henry Hess, Harley Hess, and Lucion Hess; and half sisters, Oakly Kennedy, Letha Grant, and Marie Johnson.



Survivors include, her husband of 65 years, Harry Presley of Vansant, Virginia; sons, Allan Presley and wife, Rita, of Vansant, Virginia, and Rickey Presley of Vansant, Virginia; daughter, Freda Powers and husband, David, of Vansant, Virginia; special grandson, Alex Presley of Vansant, Virginia; sisters, Patsy Musick of North Carolina, and Louise Lockhart of Manassas, Virginia; brother, Billy Hess and wife, Betsy of Vansant, Virginia; step-granddaughter, Tara Thayer and husband, Richard, of Lebanon, Virginia; step-great-grandson, Collin Thayer of Lebanon, Virginia, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Funeral services for Lillian Juanita Presley will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Virginia Funeral Home Chapel, Grundy, Virginia, with Elders Jeff Dotson, Garnell Gilbert, Jim Duty, and Barrett McGLothlin officiating. Burial will follow in the Presley Family Cemetery, Shady Rest Road, Vansant, Virginia.



The family received friends Thursday night at the Virginia Funeral Home at 6 p.m., where a service was held at 7 p.m.



Serving as pallbearers will be David Powers, Alex Presley, Steve Owens, Nathan Owens, Richard Thayer and Les Edwards.



Virginia Funeral Home of Grundy, Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.