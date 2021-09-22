Lillian Irene Wilkinson SingletonJune 30, 1931 - September 18, 2021Lillian Irene Wilkinson Singleton, age 90, of Bristol, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, September 18, 2021.Lillian was a devout Christian and a member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ. She was an avid gardener and spread beauty in the world through her gardening. Lillian enjoyed singing and making music as it was a way for her to spread her zany and bubbly personality. She loved her family but above all, she was devoted to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Bascom and Beulah Little; and her first husband, Herman Wilkinson. She is survived by her second husband, John Singleton; one stepdaughter, Rita Singleton of Calif.; two stepsons, Gene Singleton and Allen Singleton of Ohio; three sisters, Retha Skwirsk of Wayne Mich., Dorothy Legard of Abingdon, Va., and Virginia Nelson of Abingdon, Va.; one brother, Odell Little and wife, Brenda, of Saltville, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, located at 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24210. A committal will follow the funeral at the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Pastor Jerry Eggers will be officiating.Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by signing the online guestbook. The family of Lillian Irene Wilkinson Singleton is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Funeral Center, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.Farris Funeral Service