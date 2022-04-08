Lillian E. Snapp
February 24, 1927 - April 6, 2022
Lillian E. Snapp, age 95, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on February 24, 1927, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Henry David and Lula Mae Williams Hatcher.
Lillian was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She was a former employee of Holiday Inn, Hotel Bristol, Budget Dress Shop and Piccadilly. Lillian was a member of Rock Foundation Holy Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence T. Snapp; and granddaughters, Jessica Snapp and Gye Tiffison Carter.
Survivors include her children, Margo Carter, Carolyn Franklin, Clarence Snapp Jr., David Charles Snapp and wife, Robbie, and Virginia L. Parks; grandchildren, the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Carter, the Rev. Sean James Franklin, Charlotte Marie Roberts, Brian Keith Franklin, and Courtney Latrice Snapp; several great-grandchildren; and loving pets, Peanut, Lady and Bandit.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sean Franklin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Citizens Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Carter officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 7M5NR6 Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 8, 2022.