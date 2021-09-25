Linda Gayle Defriece
October 30, 1947 - September 24, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Linda Gayle Defriece, age 73, passed away on Friday September 24, 2021, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Linda was born in Marion, Va., October 30, 1947, to the late William Lee Defriece and Mary Ellen Hutton Defriece. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Roy Defriece. She loved to color, read her Bible and watching her TV, especially Bonanza.
Survivors include, her sister, Wanda Geraldine Delp of Pulaski, Va.; sister-in-law, Lois Defriece of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at Attoway Cemetery with the Reverend Kenneth Alley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. unto service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 25, 2021.