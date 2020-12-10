Linda Lou Farmer
July 15, 1940 - December 8, 2020
Linda Lou Boytek Farmer, "Lou" and Momall Lou to many, was a loving, caring and kind daughter, mother, wife and momall and friend who will be deeply and forever missed until we meet again.
Lou got her Angel wings December 8, 2020, and joined J.D. in Heaven. Lou was born in Logan County, Hetzel, W.Va., on July 15, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Martin Boytek Sr. and Nina Mae Porter Boytek of Stollings, W.Va.
Lou leaves behind two daughters, Aleshia Ann Farmer Salyers and son-in-law, Tim Salyers, of Christiansburg, Va., and Patricia Marlene Farmer Sample of Abingdon, Va.; and three amazing grandsons whom she was so proud of, Charles Douglas Salyers of Christiansburg, Va., Caleb Bryant Sample and Brandon Charles Sample of Rosedale, Va.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Ketron Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jason Wilson and the Rev. Caleb Sample officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Combs Funeral Service to go in procession to the cemetery before 1:40 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Momall Lou to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, Lebanon, VA 24266.
