Linda Marie Fisher
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Linda Marie Fisher

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Linda Marie Fisher, age 73, passed on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Valley Health Care Center. Linda was raised in New York and a graduate of Carthage High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Beatrice Charbonneau; brothers, Roger and Rene Charbonneau; sister, Cheryl Taylor; and special friend, Maynard Fisher.

She is survived by three children, Mike (Karen) Fisher, Jill (Chuck) Luchini, and Mattie (Neil) Hunwick; brothers, John and Gary Charbonneau; grandchildren, Joey, Shelby, Jeremy, Megan, and Miranda; step grandchildren, Marshall and Madison; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to convene at the cemetery.

Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

The family of Linda Marie Fisher is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
