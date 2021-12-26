Menu
Linda Jane Hall
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
Linda Jane (Ramsey) Hall

July 25, 1949 - December 14, 2021

Linda Jane (Ramsey) Hall, 72, formerly of Gate City, Va., passed away on December 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. She was born in Norton, Va., on July 25, 1949, to the late William H. and Beulah M. Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Kay Ramsey.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of Dungannon High School. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was an avid reader and pun aficionado with an infectious laugh and impressive wit. She selflessly devoted herself to others whether volunteering in the schools, sewing homemade costumes for her children, doting on her beloved dogs, or feeding every stray animal that crossed her path.

Linda is survived by her children, Heather Mahmoud (Mazin) of Richmond, Va., and Matthew Hall (Zeynep) of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Karen Rose (Mike) of Blountville, Tenn., Rita Adrian of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Debra Taylor (John) of Birmingham, Ala.; brothers, Geddes Ramsey (Judith) of Sevierville, Tenn., and John Ramsey (Wanda) of Blountville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Sophia and Kamal Mahmoud; several nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Interment will be private. An online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

Affinity Funeral Service

2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 26, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heather and Matt, the words don´t exist to describe how much your mother loved you.
John
Friend
December 30, 2021
Mom, I miss you so much. Thank you for being such a wonderful mom and friend to me. Nothing is the same without you, but I know that one day I will see you again.
Heather
Family
December 30, 2021
