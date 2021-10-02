Linda Hayden
January 21, 1949 - September 30, 2021
ATKINS, Va.
Linda Carol Hayden, age 72, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home in Atkins, Va. Linda was born in Smyth County to the late Johnny and Marie Kimberling. She was also preceded in death by three aunts, Louise Crigger, Jean Jones, and Evelyn Fortner.
Linda retired with 31 years of service from Merillat in Atkins. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She put her family above everything and was always there when they needed her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Douglas Hayden Sr.; children, Wayne Hayden and fiancée, Renee Musick and Angel Anderson and husband, Chris; sisters, Frances Cox and Virginia Mathena; grandchildren, Lindsey Clark and husband, Caleb, Hunter Hayden and fiancée, Amber Gonderman, Dakota Shupe, Kristen Whisman and husband, Tim, James Anderson and wife, Stacy, and Collin Gullion; great-grandchildren, Caylee, Carter, Rylee, Parker, Carrie, Emmie, Addie, Kate, Emma, and baby Harland; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Wythe Hospice, Venessa Crabtree and Emily Able for the care and support given to Linda and the family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, October 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hayden family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.