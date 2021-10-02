Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Hayden
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Linda Hayden

January 21, 1949 - September 30, 2021

ATKINS, Va.

Linda Carol Hayden, age 72, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at her home in Atkins, Va. Linda was born in Smyth County to the late Johnny and Marie Kimberling. She was also preceded in death by three aunts, Louise Crigger, Jean Jones, and Evelyn Fortner.

Linda retired with 31 years of service from Merillat in Atkins. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She put her family above everything and was always there when they needed her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Douglas Hayden Sr.; children, Wayne Hayden and fiancée, Renee Musick and Angel Anderson and husband, Chris; sisters, Frances Cox and Virginia Mathena; grandchildren, Lindsey Clark and husband, Caleb, Hunter Hayden and fiancée, Amber Gonderman, Dakota Shupe, Kristen Whisman and husband, Tim, James Anderson and wife, Stacy, and Collin Gullion; great-grandchildren, Caylee, Carter, Rylee, Parker, Carrie, Emmie, Addie, Kate, Emma, and baby Harland; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Wythe Hospice, Venessa Crabtree and Emily Able for the care and support given to Linda and the family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, October 4, 2021, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hayden family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So Sorry for the loss and the pain that comes with it. stay strong. Fats & Judy.
Fats Ridge
Friend
October 3, 2021
Wayne, Renee, and Family, We are sorry to hear of the loss of you’re loved one. May God give you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time, as only he can. With deepest sympathy, Duane & Rebessa Greer & Family
Duane & Rebessa Greer
Friend
October 3, 2021
Frances: So sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Edna Lagerholm
Friend
October 1, 2021
One of the funniest, purest, kindest hearts ever
October 1, 2021
Uncle Doug, Aunt Frances, Aunt Virginia, Wayne, Angel, Linds, HH, Kota & Family ... Please know, My prayers and thoughts are with you all ... There's nothing that hurts worse, I don't believe, than Loving someone and having to let them go without it being under "Our Own Terms" .... Find your faith and hold tight. It doesn't get any easier - and the older we all get... The harder it is to say goodbye to anyone else in our family without it making the emotions from those that have gone before them raw and newly reopened wounds.... KNOW YOU ALL ARE TRULY LOVED!!!!
JENN CRIGGER
Family
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers are with the family.
Brenda Lynch
Family
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Johnson
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results