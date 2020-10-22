Linda Kaye Harris Pack
Linda Kaye Harris Pack, 71, of Floyd, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Brown and Lorene Harris.
She was a loving mother, memaw, and friend.
She is survived by her children, Kenny Pack (Meagan May), Kim Whitlock, and Kathy Smith (Mike); grandchildren, Robbie Whitlock (Mollie), Kayla Whitlock (Isaiah Griffith), Cody Smith, Brandon Smith, and Skylar Davis; great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Ridley Whitlock and Macklan Whitlock; grand-dog, Gracie; and special lifetime friend, Hilda Hall.
She retired after 29 years from Hanes Brand in Woolwine where she met her special friends, Teresa Clark, Amy Pendleton, and Dorinda Day.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. Interment followed in the Barringer Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the funeral home.
Masks are required inside of the funeral home for those wishing to attend services.
