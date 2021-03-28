Linda Ruth Aker Lane
July 20, 1947 - March 24, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Linda Ruth Aker Lane, age 73, of Abingdon, Va., departed this life on March 24, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's for about the past twelve years. Linda was born in 1947, in Coeburn, Va. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas A. Aker and Minnie Ruth Kiser Aker, and younger brother, Tommy Aker.
Linda was a graduate of Coeburn High School, Class of 1965, and Emory & Henry College, Class of 1969. She received her Master's Degree at East Tennessee State University and her certification for elementary school guidance counselor at Radford University.
Linda retired from the Washington County, Va. school system with thirty years of service as an elementary teacher and guidance counselor. Although Linda never had any children of her own, she dearly loved all of the children that she encountered in her years with the school system.
Linda is survived by her husband of 38 years, Wayne R. Lane; sister, Bonnie Aker of Wise, Va.; nieces, Susan Aker and Amanda Aker of Wise, and Crystal Fox (Max) of Burnsville, N.C.; nephews, Travis Kennedy (Wes) and Thomas Kennedy of Wise; and sister-in-law, Sharon Aker of Pound, Va. Linda had seven very special great-nieces and nephews, Brinley and Brystal Fox of Burnsville, N.C., Adrianna Aker, Greer Kennedy, Graham Kennedy, Grey Kennedy, and Benjamin Cole Aker, all of Wise, Va.
Linda enjoyed collecting antiques, refinishing old furniture, and doing a wide variety of arts and crafts, especially cross-stitching. She loved to walk, tend to her flowers and travel. She was an avid reader.
She served several years on the Virginia Highlands Festival Board of Directors as well as the show manager for the Antiques Market during the annual festival. Linda served as co-secretary of the Friends of the Washington County Library and she volunteered at Johnston Memorial Hospital where she served as chair of the Education Committee of the Hospital Auxiliary. She also frequently volunteered as an usher at Barter Theatre.
A memorial gathering will be hosted by the family on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A private committal service will be held at a later date. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed at the gathering, including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and adhering to occupancy guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Linda Aker Lane Memorial Scholarship Fund at Emory & Henry College, P.O. Box 950, Emory, VA 24327. The scholarship fund provides an annual scholarship to a deserving E&H student from Southwest Va. majoring in education.
Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
The family of Linda Ruth Aker Lane is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.