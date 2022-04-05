Linda Maynard
May 24, 1950 - April 4, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
Linda Kay Pitman Maynard, age 71, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born on May 24, 1950, in Marion, N.C., a daughter of the late Monroe Pitman and Edith Collis Pitman. She lived most of her life in the Grundy, Va., area before moving to the Greendale Community four years ago. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked in the banking industry as a BSA officer for many years. She was saved at an early age and faithfully served the Lord and others. She was a faithful Pastor's wife and served in many ministries of the Church and was instrumental in leading many souls to Christ. She was a faithful member of Greendale Chapel. She loved the Lord, her family, her church family, and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one niece, Rebecca Pitman.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Pastor Andy Maynard; two daughters, Cindy Hylton and husband, Robert, of Summerville, S.C., and Karrie Meadows and husband, Craig, of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Brenda Davis and husband, Winston, of Mauldin, S.C., and Betty Sue Clevinger and husband, Leslie, of Claypool Hill, Va.; one brother, Freddie Pitman and wife, Sharon, of Kuttawa, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Hylton and Alex Hylton of Summerville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Greendale Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 5:30 p.m. until time of the funeral service. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Greendale Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Craig Meadows, Robert Hylton, Alex Hylton, Freddie Pitman, Larry Maynard, and Leslie Clevinger. Men of Greendale Chapel will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Maynard.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 5, 2022.