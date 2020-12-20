Linda Carol Morrell
August 9, 1947 - December 18, 2020
Linda Carol Morrell, age 73, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on August 9, 1947, in Piney Flats, Tenn., a daughter of the late Andrew Evans and Valerine Crussell Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Proffitt, Sarah Lundey, Judy Neal, Glenna Doran, and Marjorie Tate; brothers, Bill Smith, Bob Smith, Gene Smith; and infant brother, Larry Paul Smith.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, making quilts, and gardening. She was also a devoted member of Deerlick Union Church in Piney Flats, Tenn. for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don Morrell; children, Phillip Morrell and wife, Stacy, Cindi White and husband, James, and Wesley Morrell and wife, Natasha; brother, Dwayne Smith; grandchildren, Eric White, Jerad White, Dillon Morrell, Payton Richmond, Cody Morrell, and Holly Morrell; great-grandchildren, Braden White, Aubrey White and Nora Richmond.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn., with Gorman McMurray officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
or the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org
.
. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Morrell and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.