Linda Carol Morrell
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Linda Carol Morrell

August 9, 1947 - December 18, 2020

Linda Carol Morrell, age 73, of Piney Flats, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born on August 9, 1947, in Piney Flats, Tenn., a daughter of the late Andrew Evans and Valerine Crussell Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Proffitt, Sarah Lundey, Judy Neal, Glenna Doran, and Marjorie Tate; brothers, Bill Smith, Bob Smith, Gene Smith; and infant brother, Larry Paul Smith.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, making quilts, and gardening. She was also a devoted member of Deerlick Union Church in Piney Flats, Tenn. for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Don Morrell; children, Phillip Morrell and wife, Stacy, Cindi White and husband, James, and Wesley Morrell and wife, Natasha; brother, Dwayne Smith; grandchildren, Eric White, Jerad White, Dillon Morrell, Payton Richmond, Cody Morrell, and Holly Morrell; great-grandchildren, Braden White, Aubrey White and Nora Richmond.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn., with Gorman McMurray officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org or the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Morrell and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Blountville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family.
Sherry Bowman Chee
December 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss .Love and prayers for your family. I know Linda will be greatly missed. Hal and Donna
Donna Malone Cornett
December 20, 2020
