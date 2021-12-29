Menu
Linda Gail Owens
FUNERAL HOME
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main St
Bluff City, TN
Linda Gail Owens

Linda Gail Owens, age 68, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1953, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Reverend Charles and Hazel Malone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Robin Whitt.

Gail was a member of Oakdale Freewill Baptist Church and managed the Hoss's Mobile Home Park. She loved to go camping with her husband, working puzzle books, embroidery and spending time with her family and little dog "Prince".

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53 years, Jack Owens; daughter, Linda Follis (Neal); granddaughter, Harley Follis and fiancé, Donavan; grandson, Carter "Bubby" Follis; two sisters, Unia Bowers and Vivian Reeves (Perry); two special nieces, Nita Gragg and Melissa Waldrop; her little dog, "Prince", her three cats, and several nieces and nephews.

A service to honor the life of Linda Gail Owens will be conducted at 7 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with Pastor Tim Turley officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tetrick Funeral Home- Bluff City Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.

A Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Webb-Lady Cemetery at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021. Those attending are ask to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Owens, Frank Owens, Donavan Carson, Neal Follis, Chad Wright, and Roger Hosfelt. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Hash and Fred Owens.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Bristol Regional Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Owens family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff, TN
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
Tetrick Funeral Home - Bluff City Chapel
245 Main Street, Bluff, TN
Dec
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Webb Lady Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jack and family. Sorry to hear you all have lost another one of our family members. Sending love ,hug and prayers. Want be able to make it to the funeral. I had foot surgery and can't be on it for 4 more weeks. Love you
Wanda Arnold Lunsford
Family
December 29, 2021
Known Gail almost all my life. We went to school together and when we were kids( lived next to Jack´s family. Never dreamed we would end up being almost neighbors later in life. Prayers and sympathy to all your family. Love Donna ( Rosie´s daughter)
Donna Malone Cornett
Friend
December 29, 2021
