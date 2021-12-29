Linda Gail Owens
Linda Gail Owens, age 68, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1953, in Elizabethton, Tenn., a daughter of the late Reverend Charles and Hazel Malone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece, Robin Whitt.
Gail was a member of Oakdale Freewill Baptist Church and managed the Hoss's Mobile Home Park. She loved to go camping with her husband, working puzzle books, embroidery and spending time with her family and little dog "Prince".
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 53 years, Jack Owens; daughter, Linda Follis (Neal); granddaughter, Harley Follis and fiancé, Donavan; grandson, Carter "Bubby" Follis; two sisters, Unia Bowers and Vivian Reeves (Perry); two special nieces, Nita Gragg and Melissa Waldrop; her little dog, "Prince", her three cats, and several nieces and nephews.
A service to honor the life of Linda Gail Owens will be conducted at 7 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home-Bluff City Chapel on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with Pastor Tim Turley officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tetrick Funeral Home- Bluff City Chapel from 5 until 7 p.m.
A Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Webb-Lady Cemetery at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021. Those attending are ask to meet at the cemetery by 9:45 a.m. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Owens, Frank Owens, Donavan Carson, Neal Follis, Chad Wright, and Roger Hosfelt. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Hash and Fred Owens.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Bristol Regional Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com
. The Owens family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.