Linda Faye Potter
December 13, 1944 - December 8, 2021
Linda Faye Potter, age 76, of Helens Way in Denver, North Carolina, died on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Linda was born on December 13, 1944, in Bristol, Virginia, to the late Willie Taylor Newman and Loraine Cross Newman. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ward Fields; and siblings, Joe Newman, Wayne Newman, and Joyce Melson.
She worked as a dietician.
She is survived by her husband, James Melvin Potter of the home; son, Donald Kevin Fields of Denver; two daughters, Lisa Renee Taylor and husband, Kevin, of Denver, and Amanda Lorraine Gust and husband, Mike, of Stanley; stepson, James Potter Jr. of Clover, S.C.; brother, Jerry Newman and wife, Sandra, of Salem, Va.; sister, Betty Marshall of Elizabethton, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 12 noon in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed, and may be viewed by visiting www.oneroomstreaming.com
and entering Event ID: WeaverFH Password: GZ2Y9E
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.