Linda Sue Arrants Shipley
January 7, 1947 - March 11, 2021
Linda Sue Arrants Shipley, beloved by family, friends, church members, and all who knew her gentle spirit, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
"There's the wonder of sunset at evening, The wonder as sunrise I see; But the wonder of wonders that thrills my soul, Is the wonder that God loves me."-George Beverly Shea
Mrs. Shipley, of Blountville, was 74. She was a 1965 graduate of Tennessee High School in Bristol, and also a graduate of the Virginia Academy of Hairstyling in 1967. Linda owned and operated FanciFul Beauty Shop for many years. After marrying Carl Donald "Joe" Shipley in 1978, she retired and became a full-time housewife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, a Purple Heart recipient; her mother, Mary Sue Thomas Arrants Barnes Kerr; her father, Neal Millard Arrants; and nephew, Micah Rhea Arrants.
Mrs. Shipley is survived by two brothers, Joseph Arrants (Gail Smith-Arrants) of Concord, N.C., and Stephen Arrants (Donna) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; one sister, Teena Sproles (Harold) of Bristol; and many nephews and nieces; many Thomas and Arrants' cousins.
Linda directed many weddings, and was especially known for her talent in cake decorating. She made hundreds of beautiful birthday, wedding, and special occasion cakes. Her beloved nieces and nephews were always excited to see her elaborate birthday cakes – like the one adorned with bright orange pumpkins and delicate pumpkin vines.
As an active member of her church, Linda taught Sunday school classes in her early adult years, loved helping with Vacation Bible School, served on many committees, and was a member of the Ladies Ministry. Not surprisingly, Linda was always eager to prepare meals for bereavements, church homecomings, and other special events. Linda better known as "The Queen" by her WHCC friends showed the true meaning of love through her service.
Linda loved her nieces and nephews so much, and always said that her sister Teena had a son (Zackaree) for her, since she (Linda) never had children of her own. Linda loved the summertime, when nieces and nephews would come to Bristol for extended visits or vacations.
Zackaree shared Linda's love for hamburgers, and relished their little adventures to seek out the best ones around. None could beat their Aunt Anniebelle's "Annie Burgers" at the Dominion Auction House. Zack cherished those jaunts and leaves his "Winda" with their standard farewell, "Sexy, love you more! Your Cheetah Boy."
Brother Joe(y) recalls Linda's wicked little sense of humor, one not uncommon in the Arrants household. No one ever questioned, however, the love that lay behind her gentle gibes.
Steve adds, "Linda often assumed the role of caretaker while our mother worked. I can still remember her preparing meals, my favorite being tuna salad sandwiches! She was always up for playing cards and board games with us, and was more than capable of holding her own."
Called Sissy by Teena, she remembers her as the strong one of the sisters and always looked to Linda as a very supportive sister and for guidance. You will always be the wind beneath my wings. God blessed me with the best Sissy ever!
Despite many obstacles resulting from being born with spina bifida, Linda never let those stop her. She had many surgeries and long stays at The Shriners Hospital for Children
in Greenville, SC. However, Linda was very active, even though she was often on crutches and sometimes bedridden and always stayed strong with her Christian faith.
She was quick to do for others. Linda never missed sending out cards to everyone for all occasions. She was very humble and caring, and being the oldest of four children, always took the younger ones "under her wing." With a 10-year difference in age between her and her sister, Teena, people sometimes thought Linda was the mother. Teena never let that opportunity go by, so she could aggravate Linda about it.
Linda and her late husband, Joe, loved Myrtle Beach. She also loved Krispy Kreme doughnuts and enjoyed playing cards and board games. Other favorites included Noah's Ark and Tweety Bird collectibles, cheetah prints, and of course, dogs. Their beloved Yorkshire terrier "Muffin" died soon after delivering her puppies, "Precious" and "Fancy."
Linda would always say, "Love You More" after you told her you loved her -- even when her memory wasn't at its best.
The family would like to offer a "very special thanks" to the staff at NHC in Bristol, for the loving care they gave Linda when she had to make it her home for the latter part of her life, and to Caris Hospice.
A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Minister Gary Knapp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor and remember Linda, please make a donation to The Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
