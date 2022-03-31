Menu
Linda Kay Wolfe
Linda Kay Wolfe

February 8, 1947 - March 29, 2022

MARION, Va.

Linda Kay Wolfe, age 75, passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion.

Linda was born in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Don Gulker and Imogene Stadler Gulker and was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Gulker.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and retired from Marley Moldings after 30 years of service. Linda enjoyed the lake, spending time outdoors with her family, reading, and was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include her husband, Junior J. Wolfe; children, Stephanie Austin Hoffman and husband, David, Jeff Austin, and Amy Austin; stepchildren, Jason Wolfe and wife, Lisa, and Brett Wolfe; brother, Gary Gulker and wife, Elissa; sister-in-law, Janis Gulker; brother-in-law, Rick Wolfe and wife, Sherry; sister-in-law, Patricia Absher; grandchildren, Kelsey Powell, Ben Powell, Riley Blevins, and Fitzpatrick Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Powell, and Dexter Mabe.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Mark Hoffman and the Reverend David Fugatt officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Smyth Animal Rescue, 182 Rifton Road Marion, VA 24354. Funeral services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 31, 2022.
Junior & Family, We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you comfort and peace during this difficult time. You are in our prayers,
Kathy & Junior Sawyer
Kathy Wade-Sawyer
Family
March 30, 2022
Our family sends our sincere condolences to Junior and the family. Linda was a beautiful lady. We will miss our sweet neighbor. Hold your memories close and she will always be with you.
Suzanne May, Rick & Robyn Akers
Neighbor
March 30, 2022
Junior, so sorry to read of your wife's death. Love and prayers for all of you. Bill "Dump" and Linda Hanshew
Linda Hanshew
Friend
March 30, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
March 30, 2022
Junior and family,
I’m so sorry to hear of Linda’s passing. I came to know Linda working many yrs at “DG and Marley Mouldings “, she will be missed by many!! It’s my prayer that God gives you all strength and comfort during this very difficult time, as only he can do. Love & praying for you all.

With deepest sympathy,
Rebessa Roten Greer
Rebessa Greer
Coworker
March 30, 2022
Junior, it is with great sadness that I am compelled to contact you today.. Please I hope you and your family accept my most heartfelt sincere condolences for your loss.
Your friend,
Steve Henderson
Stephen Henderson
Friend
March 30, 2022
Our heart goes out to you Jr. and your family I you need anything please let me know. Hugs and Prayers Patty And Darrell
Patty Powers
Friend
March 30, 2022
So sorry to hear of Linda's passing she was a sweet lady and a great friend I worked with her in the shipping office Prayer for you all.
Norma Haga
Coworker
March 30, 2022
Pam and I are saddened by this news. Our prayers are for you in the days ahead. Linda was a very beautiful lady in her spirit that will continue to be with us in her testimony that now lives in our midst. Hold on to that wonderful promise of seeing her again in the near future.
Herman & Pam Cress
Friend
March 30, 2022
With our sympathy, smyth animal rescue....
mike snavely
March 30, 2022
