Jean H. Crane
May 10, 1945 - March 27, 2022
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Jean H. Crane, 76, passed away on March 27, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Abingdon, Va.
Mrs. Crane was born on May 10, 1945, to the late Joseph E. and Ella Odum Herndon in Washington, County, Va. She was of the Baptist faith.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 pm. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carl Young officiating. A committal service will follow at Rosedale Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.