Lisa Blackburn
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
Jean H. Crane

May 10, 1945 - March 27, 2022

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Jean H. Crane, 76, passed away on March 27, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Abingdon, Va.

Mrs. Crane was born on May 10, 1945, to the late Joseph E. and Ella Odum Herndon in Washington, County, Va. She was of the Baptist faith.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 pm. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Frost Funeral Home. A service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carl Young officiating. A committal service will follow at Rosedale Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Crane.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 29, 2022.
