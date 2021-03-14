Menu
Lois Caroline Meade Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street
Kingsport, TN
Lois Caroline Meade Anderson

Lois Caroline Meade Anderson, 85, of Kingsport, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Lois was born in Amonate, Virginia, on October 25, 1935, to the late Theodore Roosevelt "T.R." and Nannie Lee Porter Meade. She was a graduate of Lynn View High School, class of 1954. Lois retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1995. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, a 58-year member of the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Tennessee, a past member of the Kingsport Life Saving Crewettes, a founding member of the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was named Honorary Kentucky Colonel by Governor Matthew G. Bevins on April 15, 2016.

Lois gave her soul to Jesus at the age of 16 during an old-fashioned tent revival. She was a member of Nottingham United Methodist Church and attended Higher Ground Baptist Church. Lois enjoyed traveling with the love of her life, Charlie, having visited 32 different countries. In 2007 they were baptized together in the Jordan River while in the Holy Lands celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. She loved entertaining her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by her brother, Theodore Vernon Meade and sister, Mattie Lee Meade Kelley.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charlie C. Anderson; daughter, Debbie Ketron and husband, Teddy, of Kingsport; son, Rick Anderson and wife, Cindy, of Fayetteville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Aaron Ketron and wife, Heather, Daniel Ketron and wife, Kendra, both of Kingsport, Tenn., Nathanael Anderson and wife, Laura, of Fayetteville, Tenn., Julia Anderson of Columbia, Tenn., and Victoria Greer and husband, Aaron, of Huntsville, Ala.; great-grandchildren (her pride and joy), Josiah Ketron, Gracie Ketron, Chloe Ketron, and Hadley Ketron, all of Kingsport, Tenn., and Levi Anderson and Kimber Anderson of Fayettevile, Tenn.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will be held at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bill Porter, Pastor Ronnie Owens and Pastor Trevor Knight officiating. Music will be provided by her great-granddaughters, Gracie and Chloe Ketron, and the Perry Voices. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Aaron Ketron, Daniel Ketron, Teddy Ketron, Josiah Ketron, Nathanael Anderson, and Jim Kelly.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent, Kingsport is serving the Anderson family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street, Kingsport, TN
Mar
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
520 Watauga Street, Kingsport, TN
Mar
16
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
East Lawn Memorial Park
Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Carter-Trent Funeral Home - Kingsport
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many wonderful memories of being with Lois She will be greatly missed D
Ellen Taylor
March 16, 2021
Charlie, you and the family are in my prayers. I was unable to attend the visitation due to back problems. My prayers and the prayers of Edith and Richard Long are with you. If there is anything we can do please do not hesitate to ask. Sincerely, Mable King Davis
Mable King Davis
March 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of a loss if such a wonderful, loving person. She and Charlie have been part of so many lives in the Bloomingdale area and I am glad to have known her. Blessings to the whole family. Bryan and Lesa Phillips
Bryan and Lesa Phillips
March 15, 2021
Our hearts are so broken & sad this am to read the passing of our very, very dear friend. She was such a sweetheart & such a beautiful inspiration to all that she ever met. To know her was to love her. R.I.P. Sweetheart. We will meet again.
Thomas W Adair
March 14, 2021
